Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Decreased by Cormark (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Cormark cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEM. Barclays dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $42.94 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

