Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.4 %

KDP stock opened at $38.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $39.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 490,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.72 per share, for a total transaction of $476,588.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,944.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 70,395 shares of company stock worth $2,544,480. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

