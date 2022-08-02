Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Altra Industrial Motion in a research report issued on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Altra Industrial Motion’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AIMC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Altra Industrial Motion Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $40.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.90. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $64.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.18, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $498.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth about $718,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 862,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,399,000 after purchasing an additional 447,841 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.