Starwood Property Trust (STWD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 56.16%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.48%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 85.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 126.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

