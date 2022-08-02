Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY22 guidance at $5.85-6.05 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FRT opened at $105.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $92.02 and a 1-year high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 130.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 78.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $244,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

