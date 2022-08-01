Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $320.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on META. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $159.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.19. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

