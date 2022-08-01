Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Reduced by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 56,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 31,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 165,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $326,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $96.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $408.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.40 and a 200 day moving average of $85.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

