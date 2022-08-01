The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 148,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,345,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 128,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,372,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

HD stock opened at $300.94 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $309.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

