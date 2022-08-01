Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after purchasing an additional 346,970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Home Depot by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $300.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

