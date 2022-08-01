Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Barclays

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several other reports. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $159.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.19. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

