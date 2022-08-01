Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $218.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $233.00 to $218.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Shares of META stock opened at $159.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.19. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,328.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

