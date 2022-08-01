Savant Capital LLC Cuts Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $289.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.22.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

