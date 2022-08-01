Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,898 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $133,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Home Depot by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after acquiring an additional 566,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,503,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $622,418,000 after buying an additional 436,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

HD stock opened at $300.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.