Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $446,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.35.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $163.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.