Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 120,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,210 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $6,880,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE XOM opened at $96.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.