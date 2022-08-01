Savant Capital LLC Invests $270,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AWK opened at $155.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $129.45 and a one year high of $189.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.32.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. American Water Works’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.78.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.