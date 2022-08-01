Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,339,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774,639 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Coupang worth $41,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 38,315 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 304.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 234,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 176,504 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Performance

Coupang stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.37. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86.

Insider Activity at Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Warsh bought 38,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $504,208.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 359,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,706.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin M. Warsh purchased 38,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $504,208.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 359,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,706.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,558,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,516,073.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,287 in the last 90 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

