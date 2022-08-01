New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 700 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Rockwell Automation worth $42,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 31.4% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 21.3% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 28.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.0% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 47.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $255.28 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.03.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.65.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.