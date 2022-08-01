Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 861,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,572 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $39,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Up 0.7 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever stock opened at $48.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $58.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.4555 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

