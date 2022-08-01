Savant Capital LLC Sells 29 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ASML by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,040,854,000 after acquiring an additional 89,380 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,403,343,000 after purchasing an additional 173,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,461,978,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 881,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $574.44 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $235.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $510.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $587.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

