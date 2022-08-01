Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,572 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $39,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Up 0.7 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $48.66 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $58.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

