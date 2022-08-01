Savant Capital LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in APA by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after buying an additional 2,547,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in APA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,596,000 after purchasing an additional 80,497 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,779 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 565.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,876 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $37.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 3.90. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of APA from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Insider Activity at APA

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

