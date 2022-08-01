Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.0% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Chevron by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Chevron by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $163.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $321.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.78.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

