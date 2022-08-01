Savant Capital LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Bank of America dropped their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $163.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $321.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.26 and a 200-day moving average of $154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

