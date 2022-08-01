Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Sells 56 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $300.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

