Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 696 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lincoln Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $96.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $408.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

