Savant Capital LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $96.93 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

