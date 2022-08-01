27,185 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 95,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 52,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.79%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.