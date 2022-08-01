UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.7% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $1,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

HD opened at $300.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $309.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.89 and a 200 day moving average of $312.15.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

