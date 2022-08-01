Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $36,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $26,066,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $1,082,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.82.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $303.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.