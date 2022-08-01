MCF Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. TheStreet downgraded Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $735.00 to $670.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $663.47.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $432.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $407.75 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $471.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.23. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.