Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,396 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 120,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 41,210 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $96.93 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $408.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.44.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.