JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Target Price to $200.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a maintains rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $250.70.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $159.10 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

