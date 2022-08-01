Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Wolfe Research

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wolfe Research from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on META. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $250.70.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $159.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.19. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $430.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 13,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

