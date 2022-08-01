United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of United Rentals worth $39,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,220,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in United Rentals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,796,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $306.00 target price (up from $292.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.90.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $322.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

