MCF Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 932.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $163.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.78. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

