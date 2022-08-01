Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.32 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 66,475,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,460 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,356,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,551,000 after purchasing an additional 485,650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,572 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,507 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $48.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average is $49.82. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

