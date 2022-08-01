iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $108.57 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $117.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.06.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.