Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 313 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $163.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $321.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

