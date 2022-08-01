California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 65,057 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 65,057 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of V.F. worth $35,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $44.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $83.64.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on V.F. from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

