Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 103.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 588,717 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.49% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $36,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $1,228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 396,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 31,229 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $816,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $3,761,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OHI opened at $31.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 143.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

