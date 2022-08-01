The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 19,268 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.3% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.06% of Home Depot worth $181,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $6,482,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $300.94 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $309.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

