Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $300.94 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.15.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

