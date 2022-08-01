Haverford Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

HD opened at $300.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $309.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.15.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

