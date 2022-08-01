219 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.92.

NYSE PLD opened at $132.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

