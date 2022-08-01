DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DGS Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $6,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $300.94 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $309.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.15.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

