Savant Capital LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 327.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPLV opened at $64.51 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.31.

