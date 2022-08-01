Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Boosted by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 4.6 %

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Shares of XOM opened at $96.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.