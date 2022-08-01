Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 586,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,054 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Johnson Controls International worth $38,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,428.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,567,000 after acquiring an additional 549,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 2.1 %

JCI opened at $53.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.19.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

About Johnson Controls International



Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.



