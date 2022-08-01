The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $6,482,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $300.94 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $309.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

